SALISBURY - Richard Lee Townshend died Friday, Feb. 14, 2020, at Peninsula Regional Medical Center. Born in Washington, D.C., he was the son of the late Lee Lopez Townshend and Eva Theresa Streb Townshend.
He enlisted in the U.S. Coast Guard at the age of 17 and was sent to the Philippines, where he served as a gunner's mate. He worked in his father's patent law firm and then for Florida Atlantic University in Boca Raton, Fla. After retiring, he worked at the Ward Museum of Wildfowl Art, where he was a docent for 16 years.
He is survived by his wife, Mary Lelia "Lee" McAdams; two children, Richard Lee Townshend of Alexandria, Va., and Thomas Michael Townshend of Delmar; a sister, Annie Laurie Terry of Columbia, Md.; many grandchildren and great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his first wife, Carolyn Wildman; and a daughter, Linda Lee Townshend.
No services are planned. He will be cremated and his ashes will be scattered in the Chesapeake Bay at a later date. Arrangements are in the care of Holloway Funeral Home In Salisbury.
Published in NewsZapMD on Feb. 20, 2020