Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Richard S. Parsons. View Sign

Richard S. Parsons, Jr. died peacefully in the care of Coastal Hospice at the Lake, in Salisbury on Feb. 13, 2019 surrounded by his family, at the age of 64.

Rick is survived by his stepmother, Sharon; his sisters, Linda, Nita, Ellen, Debbie, and Tammy; his brothers, Tony, Tom, and Billy; his daughters, Crystal and Michelle; and five grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his father, Richard; his mother, Helen; and his sister, Yvonne.

Rick was born on Oct. 7, 1954 in Salisbury, Md. He worked as a master printer for Peninsula Press from 1974 to 1989. He then worked for Sure Fire Protection from 1989 to 2008, and Chesapeake shipbuilding from 2009 to 2011.

Rick loved the outdoors. He spent his free time fresh water fishing, deep sea fishing, competing in the White Marlin Tournament in Ocean City, white water rafting, hiking, and camping. He passed away at Deer's Head Hospital looking at Johnson Pond, where he spent so much of his time, enjoying his love of fishing.

A plaque will be set in his memory at Coastal Hospice at the Lake. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Coastal Hospice at the Lake, who his family would like to thank for their kindness and dedication.



Published in NewsZapMD on Mar. 28, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for NewsZapMD Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close