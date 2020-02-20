SALISBURY - Richard "Dickie" Sherman Powell Jr. died Monday, Feb. 10, 2020. He was the son of the late Richard Sherman Powell and Martha Webster Powell.
He grew up in Mount Vernon and graduated from Washington High School, where he was the state Pole Vaulting Champion. He served in the U.S. Navy as an Aviation Aircraft Mechanic and later served in the Naval Reserves. He worked at Delmarva Power as a lineman, retiring after 35 years. He was a past member of the Hebron Fire Department.
He is survived by his wife of 26 years, Doris Powell; four children, Shawn Powell, Shelley Wilson, Nick Hirsch and Andy Hirsch; five grandchildren; and a brother, Rodwell "Roddy" Powell. He was preceded in death by two siblings, Wallace Powell and Sue Powell.
A memorial service was held Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020, at Hinman Funeral Home in Princess Anne.
Published in NewsZapMD on Feb. 20, 2020