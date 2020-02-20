Richard S. Powell Jr.

Guest Book
  • "My condolences to the family. I am very sorry for your..."
    - B P
  • "May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow."
  • "Dickie as he was always know to me was a man of many..."
    - John Palmer
  • "Yes he was a man of so man talents and particular about..."
    - Teresa Brittingham
  • "As stated Dickie was a man of many talents. Dickie will be..."
    - David Hooper
Service Information
Hinman Funeral Home
11673 Somerset Ave
Princess Anne, MD
21853
(410)-651-0990
Calling hours
Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Memorial service
Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020
11:00 AM
Obituary
SALISBURY - Richard "Dickie" Sherman Powell Jr. died Monday, Feb. 10, 2020. He was the son of the late Richard Sherman Powell and Martha Webster Powell.
He grew up in Mount Vernon and graduated from Washington High School, where he was the state Pole Vaulting Champion. He served in the U.S. Navy as an Aviation Aircraft Mechanic and later served in the Naval Reserves. He worked at Delmarva Power as a lineman, retiring after 35 years. He was a past member of the Hebron Fire Department.
He is survived by his wife of 26 years, Doris Powell; four children, Shawn Powell, Shelley Wilson, Nick Hirsch and Andy Hirsch; five grandchildren; and a brother, Rodwell "Roddy" Powell. He was preceded in death by two siblings, Wallace Powell and Sue Powell.
A memorial service was held Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020, at Hinman Funeral Home in Princess Anne.
Published in NewsZapMD on Feb. 20, 2020
