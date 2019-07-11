SALISBURY - Richard W. Gray Sr. died Wednesday, July 3, 2019, surrounded by his family. He was raised by his mother Evelyn Melvin and grandmother Birdie Gray.
He graduated from Cambridge High School and served in the U.S. Navy aboard completed his career on the USS Intrepid.
He was a partner with Hughes Supply until retirement.
He is survived by his wife of 56 years, Phyllis; children Richard "Richie" Gray Jr., Wendy Godwin, Jody Gray and Lori Holland; six grandchildren; his brothers, Norris Melvin, Billy Melvin and Johnny Melvin; and numerous nieces and nephews.
A funeral service was held Tuesday, July 9, 2019, at Holloway Funeral Home in Salisbury. Interment with military honors was held at Wicomico Memorial Park in Salisbury.
Published in NewsZapMD on July 11, 2019