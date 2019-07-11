Richard W. Gray Sr.

  • "He was such a nice man. I really enjoyed our talks in the..."
  • "I used to Usher at church when Richard and Phyllis would go..."
  • "I met Dick when I first went to work for M&C Sales. I knew..."
    - Debbie Fisher
Holloway Funeral Home
501 Snow Hill Road
Salisbury, MD
21804
(410)-742-5141
Visitation
Monday, Jul. 8, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Holloway Funeral Home
501 Snow Hill Road
Salisbury, MD 21804
Visitation
Tuesday, Jul. 9, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Holloway Funeral Home
501 Snow Hill Road
Salisbury, MD 21804
Funeral service
Tuesday, Jul. 9, 2019
2:00 PM
Holloway Funeral Home
501 Snow Hill Road
Salisbury, MD 21804
Burial
Following Services
Wicomico Memorial Park
SALISBURY - Richard W. Gray Sr. died Wednesday, July 3, 2019, surrounded by his family. He was raised by his mother Evelyn Melvin and grandmother Birdie Gray.
He graduated from Cambridge High School and served in the U.S. Navy aboard completed his career on the USS Intrepid.
He was a partner with Hughes Supply until retirement.
He is survived by his wife of 56 years, Phyllis; children Richard "Richie" Gray Jr., Wendy Godwin, Jody Gray and Lori Holland; six grandchildren; his brothers, Norris Melvin, Billy Melvin and Johnny Melvin; and numerous nieces and nephews.
A funeral service was held Tuesday, July 9, 2019, at Holloway Funeral Home in Salisbury. Interment with military honors was held at Wicomico Memorial Park in Salisbury.
Published in NewsZapMD on July 11, 2019
