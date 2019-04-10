Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ricky Eugene Rockwell. View Sign

WOOLFORD, Md. - Ricky E. Rockwell passed away on Friday, April 5, 2019 at

Born on Nov. 17, 1953 in Kane, Pa. he was a son of the late Bertha Irwin and Harold K. Rockwell.

Ricky attended the local schools in Pennsylvania and then entered the

On Dec. 24, 1989, Ricky married Linda A. Paulette. They were shy just months of celebrating their 30th wedding anniversary.

Ricky was employed as a carpenter for Brohawn Construction and Willow Construction. He then started his own business and was owner/operator of Rockwell Construction. He was also owner of Little Rock Tavern.

Ricky loved to build things and said, "All you need is a stick of wood". Playing cards, shooting pool and listening to good ole country music were some of his favorite past times. Whenever the chance would arise, he would give his best shot at singing karaoke. Spending time with his family was what he loved the most. He will be missed by all who knew him.

He is survived by his wife, Linda; children, Ricky Jr., Roy, Randy and Candy; grandchildren, Braiden, Royce, Alex, Brittany, Aubree; and a special grandchild, Ainsley; siblings, Terry, Kenny, Guy, Randy, Sharon, Bonnie, Rhonda and Robert.

Preceding him in death besides his parents was a son, Alexander Paulette; siblings, Dale, Pat and Judy.

A memorial service will be held Tuesday, April 16, 2019 beginning 1 p.m. at Newcomb and Collins Funeral Home, P.A., Cambridge, with Rev. Dave Stewart officiating. A visitation with the family will be held an hour prior to the service. Inurnment will follow at Dorchester Memorial Park, Cambridge with military honors.

In lieu of flowers, contributions in Ricky's name can be sent to the , 1315 Mt. Hermon Road, Suite D., Salisbury, MD 21804

