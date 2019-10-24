Ricky J. Rathel

  • "I didn't know Ricky that well, only through him taking care..."
    - Scott Murrell
  • "I am so very sorry to hear of Ricky's Passing. Such a..."
    - Corina Beauchamp
  • "Sorry to hear about Ricky's passing. He and his sister..."
    - Marie Bradford
  • "Debbie and family, I am so sorry for your loss. Ricky was a..."
    - Terri Collins
  • "To my old friend, Debbie: I couldn't be sorrier for your..."
Holloway Funeral Home
501 Snow Hill Road
Salisbury, MD
21804
(410)-742-5141
Graveside service
Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019
11:00 AM
Springhill Memory Gardens
Hebron, MD
HEBRON - Ricky James Rathel died Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019, at the Peninsula Regional Medical Center in Salisbury. Born in Salisbury, he was the son of Thelma Gladden Rathel of Salisbury and the late Vernon Rathel Sr.
He was a 1974 graduate of Mardela High School. After working in the paving business, he started his own landscaping and grass cutting business for the past 15 years.
He is survived by his wife of 36 years, Deborah "Debbie" Lynn Murphy Rathel; three brothers, Vernon Rathel Jr. of Salisbury, Jimmy Rathel of Hartford, Conn., and Randy Rathel of Mardela Springs; and numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to his father, he was also preceded in death by a sister, Brenda Rathel.
A graveside service was held Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019, at Springhill Memory Gardens near Hebron. Arrangements are in the care of Holloway Funeral Home in Salisbury.
Published in NewsZapMD on Oct. 24, 2019
