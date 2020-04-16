SALISBURY - Rita Bower James died Wednesday, April 8, 2020, at Genesis Nursing Home. Born in Mount Vernon, she was the oldest daughter of the late Martin and Mildred Fisher.
She was a bookkeeper for 35 years in Wicomico County.
She is survived by her five children, Craig Bower, Vickie Lovett, Mike Bower, Candace Loring and Chuck Bower; a stepson, Jerry James; 12 grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her daughter, Cher Sapper; a son, Ronnie Pusey; and her husband, Alfred James.
Service and burial will be private. Arrangements are in the care of Burbage Funeral Home in Salisbury.
Published in NewsZapMD on Apr. 16, 2020