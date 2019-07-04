SNOW HILL - Rita Faye Travers died Monday, June 24, 2019, at the Harrison House of Snow Hill Nursing Home. Born in Snow Hill, she was the youngest child of the late McGuire "Mack" and Irma Bolen.
She graduated from Snow Hill High School, Class of 1968. She was a member of Salisbury Baptist Temple and worked at Pine Bluff as a security guard for many years.
She is survived by three sisters, Eileen Bennett, Shirley Shockley and Margaret Hastings; a brother, Richard Bolen; and several nieces and nephews.
Arrangements are in the care of Short Funeral Home in Delmar.
Published in NewsZapMD on July 4, 2019