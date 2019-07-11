DELMAR - Robbie B. Jones died at his home on Thursday, July 4, 2019. Born in Unicoi, Tenn., he was a son of the late George W. Jones and Cordia Smith Jones.
He retired in 1978 as a Senior Master Sergeant in the U.S. Air Force, after 26 years of service. He then worked many years as an HVAC technician and Master electrician for Griffin Air Conditioning, George L. Ralph and Milford Twilley Co. His memberships included the Delmar American Legion, the Disabled American Veterans and the Masonic Lodge No. 91 in Salisbury.
He is survived by his daughter, Megumi Hull of Delmar; three grandchildren; a great-granddaughter; a sister, Evelyn Byrd of Salisbury; brothers, Bob Jones of Salisbury and Julius Jones of Casselberry, Fla.; and several nieces and nephews.
His wife of 40 years, Aiko Nema, died in 2015. He was also preceded in death by a sister, Willa Mae Buckmaster; and a brother, Joseph Jones.
Services will be private at his request. Arrangements are in the care of Short Funeral Home in Delmar.
Published in NewsZapMD on July 11, 2019