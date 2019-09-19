SALISBURY - Robert Alfred Barr died Sunday, Sept. 8, 2019, at the Peninsula Regional Medical Center in Salisbury. Born in West Virginia, he was the son of the late Martin and Velma Barr.
He was a U.S. Army veteran, having served during the Korean War. He was a member of Salisbury Baptist Temple and the VFW Lodge. He worked for the Maryland State Penitentiary for 20 years, retiring in 1982. He later worked for Wicomico County as a bus driver.
He is survived by his son, Robert King Barr of Salisbury; three grandchildren; and a stepson, Bobby J. Elswick of Parsonsburg. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wives, Genevieve Elizabeth Barr and Lillian Barr; and four siblings, Cliff, Vauda, Betty and Alma.
A funeral service was held Monday, Sept. 16, 2019, at Salisbury Baptist Temple. Interment followed at the Eastern Shore Maryland Veterans Cemetery near Hurlock. Arrangements are in the care of Holloway Funeral Home in Salisbury.
Published in NewsZapMD on Sept. 19, 2019