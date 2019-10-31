PITTSVILLE - Robert Allan Truitt died Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019. Born in Pittsville, he was the son of the late Edward Ralph Truitt and Margaret Baker.
He served in the U.S. Navy from 1954 until 1957. He retired in 1982 as the produce manager at A&P, where he began working as a teenager in Salisbury, later transferring to Berlin. After retirement, he built his own auto repair shop, Truitt's Garage.
He is survived by his wife of 57 years, Rachel V. Truitt; daughters, Christine Ashcraft and Kimberly Ashcraft, both of Salisbury; and a grandson. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Edward Lee Truitt; and sisters, Marian Davis and Teresa Evans.
Arrangements are in the care of Short Funeral Home in Delmar.
Published in NewsZapMD on Oct. 31, 2019