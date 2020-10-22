Robert Nickerson Sr., 87

SALISBURY - Robert Alan Nickerson Sr., died Friday Oct. 9, 2020. Born in Salisbury, his parents were the late Handy Irving Nickerson and Mamie Ellen Jones Nickerson.

He graduated from Wicomico High School and then Goldey-Beacom College in Wilmington. He served in the U.S. Army and served during the Korean War. He retired from Dresser Industries in Salisbury, after working 30 years as an accountant.

He is survived by his children, Barbara Jean Ehrick, Robin Lisa Alexander and Robert Alan Nickerson Jr.; a stepdaughter, Sandi Lee Mariner; four grandchildren; a great-granddaughter; and many nieces.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his Margaret Long Nickerson; his sisters, Virginia Moore Dickerson, Edith Marie Sabato and Laura Frances Hastings; a brother, Gordon Handy Nickerson; and a stepson, Tommy Mariner.

Services were held Saturday, Oct. 17, 2020, at Holloway Funeral Home in Salisbury. Interment was in Wicomico Memorial Park in Salisbury.







