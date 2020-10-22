1/
Robert Alan Nickerson Sr.
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Robert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Robert Nickerson Sr., 87
SALISBURY - Robert Alan Nickerson Sr., died Friday Oct. 9, 2020. Born in Salisbury, his parents were the late Handy Irving Nickerson and Mamie Ellen Jones Nickerson.
He graduated from Wicomico High School and then Goldey-Beacom College in Wilmington. He served in the U.S. Army and served during the Korean War. He retired from Dresser Industries in Salisbury, after working 30 years as an accountant.
He is survived by his children, Barbara Jean Ehrick, Robin Lisa Alexander and Robert Alan Nickerson Jr.; a stepdaughter, Sandi Lee Mariner; four grandchildren; a great-granddaughter; and many nieces.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his Margaret Long Nickerson; his sisters, Virginia Moore Dickerson, Edith Marie Sabato and Laura Frances Hastings; a brother, Gordon Handy Nickerson; and a stepson, Tommy Mariner.
Services were held Saturday, Oct. 17, 2020, at Holloway Funeral Home in Salisbury. Interment was in Wicomico Memorial Park in Salisbury.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in NewsZapMD on Oct. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
17
Visitation
09:00 - 10:00 AM
Holloway Funeral Home
Send Flowers
OCT
17
Funeral service
10:00 AM
Holloway Funeral Home
Send Flowers
OCT
17
Interment
Wicomico Memorial Park
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Holloway Funeral Home
501 Snow Hill Road
Salisbury, MD 21804
(410) 742-5141
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved