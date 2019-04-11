SALISBURY - Robert "Bob" Cooper passed away April 3, 2019, peacefully at Coastal Hospice at The Lake. Born Sept. 13, 1928 to parents Franklin and Louise Cooper.
Bob was an employee of Dresser Wayne for 33 years and the downtown Salisbury parking lot attendant for 19 years. Bob was also a lifetime member of the VFW Post 194 of Salisbury.
Preceded in death by daughter, Lori Ann; and son, Gary.
He is survived by his loving wife of 65 years, Ruth; son, Steven (Debra) Cooper; daughter-in-law, Lynette Cooper; grandchildren, Katie, Michael, Tracy, Andrea; great-grandchildren, Kyle, McKenzie, Madison, Jackson; sister-in-law, Linda Cooper; many loving; nieces and nephews. Bob will be missed by his special furry grand-puppy, Skye.
A Graveside Service took place on Monday, April 8, 2019 at 2 p.m. at Springhill Memory Gardens, Hebron, Md. Military Honors will be rendered.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in Bob's honor may be made to a .
Arrangements are in the care of Holloway Funeral Home, 501 Snow Hill Rd., Salisbury, MD 21804. Please leave condolences for the family at www.HollowayFH.com
Published in NewsZapMD on Apr. 11, 2019