Bob was an employee of Dresser Wayne for 33 years and the downtown Salisbury parking lot attendant for 19 years. Bob was also a lifetime member of the VFW Post 194 of Salisbury.

Preceded in death by daughter, Lori Ann; and son, Gary.

He is survived by his loving wife of 65 years, Ruth; son, Steven (Debra) Cooper; daughter-in-law, Lynette Cooper; grandchildren, Katie, Michael, Tracy, Andrea; great-grandchildren, Kyle, McKenzie, Madison, Jackson; sister-in-law, Linda Cooper; many loving; nieces and nephews. Bob will be missed by his special furry grand-puppy, Skye.

A Graveside Service took place on Monday, April 8, 2019 at 2 p.m. at Springhill Memory Gardens, Hebron, Md. Military Honors will be rendered.

In lieu of flowers, contributions in Bob's honor may be made to a .

Arrangements are in the care of Holloway Funeral Home, 501 Snow Hill Rd., Salisbury, MD 21804.



