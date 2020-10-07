1/1
Robert D. Marshall
Robert D. Marshall, 83
EASTON - Robert D. Marshall passed away on Tuesday, September 29, 2020 at Talbot Hospice in Easton. He was born in New Jersey on February 24, 1937 and was a son of the late Franklin and Marjorie Bennett Marshall.
Mr. Marshall graduated from South Dorchester High School, where he was the second class to graduate from the school. He served in the U.S. Marine Corps. On September 19, 1963, he married the former Barbara Robinson, who passed away on September 21, 2013. Mr. Marshall worked as a refrigerator mechanic. He enjoyed fishing, gardening and his dog Luci. Mr. Marshall was a member of the Lions Club in Catonsville, American Legion Post #91 and a lifetime member of the Marine Corps League.
He is survived by a sister, Pam Costello of Cambridge; a sister in law, Rachel Robinson of Easton; and numerous nieces and nephews. Besides his parents and his wife, Mr. Marshall was preceded in death by a son, Kenneth Wade Marshall; a sister, Barbara Bensel; and step father, Dryden Woodland.
Per Mr. Marshall's request there will be no services. Arrangements are in the care of the Thomas Funeral Home, P.A. in Cambridge.



Published in NewsZapMD on Oct. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
