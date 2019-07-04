SALISBURY - Robert Earl Greer died Saturday, June 22, 2019. Born in Philadelphia, he was the son of the late Stephen and Mary Greer.

He served in the U.S. Army for three years, earned his bachelor's and master's degrees from Salisbury University and worked as an elementary principal in multiple schools. He was one of the founding owners of A+ Driving School in Salisbury.

He is survived by his wife, Sandy; children, Kim Osborne and Kelly Knebel; six grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by four siblings.

A funeral service was held Saturday, June 29, 2019, at Holloway Funeral Home in Salisbury. Burial with military honors followed at Wicomico Memorial Park in Salisbury.



