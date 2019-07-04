Robert E. Greer

  • "Death can be so hard for e family and friends left behind,..."
  • "I remember him being my principal at Fruitland Intermediate..."
  • - Flora and Tom Towers
  • "We will miss Bob's smile and wonderful sense of humor. May..."
    - John McCreary
  • "May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow."
    - Olen Jones
Service Information
Holloway Funeral Home
501 Snow Hill Road
Salisbury, MD
21804
(410)-742-5141
Visitation
Saturday, Jun. 29, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
Holloway Funeral Home
501 Snow Hill Road
Salisbury, MD 21804
Funeral service
Saturday, Jun. 29, 2019
10:30 AM
Holloway Funeral Home
501 Snow Hill Road
Salisbury, MD 21804
Obituary
SALISBURY - Robert Earl Greer died Saturday, June 22, 2019. Born in Philadelphia, he was the son of the late Stephen and Mary Greer.
He served in the U.S. Army for three years, earned his bachelor's and master's degrees from Salisbury University and worked as an elementary principal in multiple schools. He was one of the founding owners of A+ Driving School in Salisbury.
He is survived by his wife, Sandy; children, Kim Osborne and Kelly Knebel; six grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by four siblings.
A funeral service was held Saturday, June 29, 2019, at Holloway Funeral Home in Salisbury. Burial with military honors followed at Wicomico Memorial Park in Salisbury.
Published in NewsZapMD on July 4, 2019
