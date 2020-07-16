1/
Robert Emory Christopher
Robert E.
Christopher, 78
SHARPTOWN - Robert Emory Christopher died Thursday, July 9, 2020, at his home, surrounded by family. Born in Cambridge, he was the son of the late William Aubrey Christopher and Madeline Travers Christopher.
He graduated in 1959 from Cambridge High School and immediately joined the U.S. Army. After he returned home, he worked as general contractor until his retirement in 2013.
He is survived by his wife, Ann Hagan Christopher of Sharptown; five children, Sharon Christopher of Hurlock, Robert Christopher of Easton, Tina Travers of Jessup, Md., Olivia Ferguson of Cambridge and John Christopher of Virginia; 12 grandchildren; a stepson, Daniel Hagan of Gaithersburg, Md.; and a stepdaughter, Katherine Levin of Sharptown.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death in 1995 by his first wife, Phyllis A. Boyer-Christopher; a son, William Christopher; and four siblings, William Christopher, Audrey Furbush, Virginia Eskridge and Richard Christopher.
A funeral service was held Tuesday, July 14, 2020, at Framptom Funeral Home in Federalsburg. Burial services were private.



Published in NewsZapMD on Jul. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
14
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Framptom Funeral Home, P.A.
Funeral services provided by
Framptom Funeral Home, P.A.
216 North Main Street
Federalsburg, MD 21632
(410) 754-8888
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
July 12, 2020
Robert was one of the strongest men I know. I have spent a lot of time with Robert and mrs. Ann in the last 2 years and they were always there for each other. He would always want wise potato chips they were his favorite. I will miss him dearly. May the memories that the family may have help ease some of the pain.♥
Diana Shockley
Neighbor
July 12, 2020
I grew up on Academy St. in Cambridge, and I fondly remember Robert though he was 4 years older than me. I remember him being tall and a great guy. I wish I had been able to keep track of him through out the years.
A. Troy Morris
Acquaintance
