Robert E.

Christopher, 78

SHARPTOWN - Robert Emory Christopher died Thursday, July 9, 2020, at his home, surrounded by family. Born in Cambridge, he was the son of the late William Aubrey Christopher and Madeline Travers Christopher.

He graduated in 1959 from Cambridge High School and immediately joined the U.S. Army. After he returned home, he worked as general contractor until his retirement in 2013.

He is survived by his wife, Ann Hagan Christopher of Sharptown; five children, Sharon Christopher of Hurlock, Robert Christopher of Easton, Tina Travers of Jessup, Md., Olivia Ferguson of Cambridge and John Christopher of Virginia; 12 grandchildren; a stepson, Daniel Hagan of Gaithersburg, Md.; and a stepdaughter, Katherine Levin of Sharptown.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death in 1995 by his first wife, Phyllis A. Boyer-Christopher; a son, William Christopher; and four siblings, William Christopher, Audrey Furbush, Virginia Eskridge and Richard Christopher.

A funeral service was held Tuesday, July 14, 2020, at Framptom Funeral Home in Federalsburg. Burial services were private.







To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store