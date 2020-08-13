Robert F. Jones, 87

DELMAR - Robert "Bob" Franklin Jones died Saturday, Aug. 1, 2020, at Peninsula Regional Medical Center in Salisbury. Born in Snow Hill, he was a son of the late Lee Franklin Jones and Beulah Jones Hastings.

He graduated in 1951 from Snow Hill High School and served in the U.S. Army from 1951 to 1954. He retired from the DuPont Co. after 40 years of service. He worked part-time as an EMT at the Gumboro Fire Department and the Laurel Fire Department. He was inducted into the Delaware Volunteer Firefighter's Hall of Fame and a member of First Baptist Church of Delmar. He coached in the Delmar Little League.

He is survived by sons, Robert "Bucky" Jones and Shawn Jones; 11 grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; and several nieces and a nephew. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Della Mae Mitchell Jones; a brother, Donald Jones; and a sister Mary Jane Baker.

Funeral services will be private. A public service will be held at a later date at the Delmar Fire Department. Arrangements are in the care of Short Funeral Home in Delmar.







