EDEN - Robert Franklin Gannon Sr. died Friday Feb. 28, 2020, at home with his family by his side. Born in Princess Anne, his parents were the late William S. and Pearl E. Gannon.

He founded Gannon's Plumbing Inc. in 1974 and was involved in the local master plumber's association. He was a member of Centennial No. 221 Masonic Lodge for 50 Years.

He is survived by his wife of 59 years, Mary Frances; his children, Robert Jr. of Vancouver, Wash., Gerald of Salisbury and Deborah Gardner of Salisbury; four grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, William S. Gannon Jr.; and sisters, Geneva Walston and Mildred McDaniel.

All services will be private.




