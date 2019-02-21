DELMAR - Robert H. "Bob" Boody died Sunday, Feb. 3, 2019, at his home. Born in Bloomsburg, Pa., he was the son of the late Leonard R. and Martha W. Boody.
A World War II veteran, he enlisted in the U.S. Navy when he 17 years old, serving in the Atlantic and Pacific theaters on the aircraft carrier USS Tarawa. Later in life, he enlisted in the U.S. Naval Air Reserve and retired as a Petty Officer First Class in electronics.
He began his career with the Bell Telephone Co. of Pennsylvania in 1950 and retired as a special services supervisor from that company in 1980. He was a past director of the Delmar Public Library, a devoted member of the Kiwanis Club of Delmar and an active church member.
He is survived by his children, Susan Johnson of Maryland, Daniel Boody of Florida, Barbara Randolph of Tennessee, Elizabeth Blanton of Florida, Margaret Greenwood of Florida and Stephen Boody of Pennsylvania; and a brother, William Boody. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Mary R. "Molly" Boody; and a son, David R. Boody.
A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, March 23, 2019, at All Saints Episcopal Church in Delmar. Arrangements are in the care of Short Funeral Home in Delmar.
Published in NewsZapMD on Feb. 21, 2019