1/
Robert H. Coffin Sr.
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Robert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Robert H. Coffin Sr., 83
SALISBURY - Robert "Bob" H. Coffin, Sr. died Sunday, Aug. 2, 2020, at his home, surrounded by his family. Born in Delaware, a was a son of the late Harold H. Coffin and Rachel Elizabeth Coffin Lewers.
He served in the Army National Guard's 29th Division for 11 years. He worked as a marine mechanic for Chris Craft and Lombardo's Marine, before working for Delmarva Marine. He eventually became owner of Delmarva Marine, where he worked for 45 years. He was a member of the Salisbury Moose Lodge 654, the Wicomico Yacht Club, Centennial Lodge 221 in Salisbury, American Legion Post 94 in Princess Anne and the Red Men's Lodge in Fruitland.
He is survived by his wife of 64 years, Joanne Coffin; a son, Robert H. Coffin Jr.; a daughter, Cheryl Lynn Mitschke; three grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; a sister, Shirley Dailey; and several nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, William Coffin.
A visitation was held Monday, Aug. 10, 2020, at Short Funeral Home in Delmar. Interment was at Springhill Memory Gardens in Hebron.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in NewsZapMD on Aug. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
10
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Short Funeral Home
Send Flowers
AUG
11
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Short Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Short Funeral Home
13 E. Grove Street
Delmar, DE 19940
302-846-2525
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
August 5, 2020
Bob was a very special person. He helped many people with boats and he was a joy to talk to. Joanne we pray for peace for you and your family.
Bobby and Sylvia Mozingo
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved