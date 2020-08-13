Robert H. Coffin Sr., 83

SALISBURY - Robert "Bob" H. Coffin, Sr. died Sunday, Aug. 2, 2020, at his home, surrounded by his family. Born in Delaware, a was a son of the late Harold H. Coffin and Rachel Elizabeth Coffin Lewers.

He served in the Army National Guard's 29th Division for 11 years. He worked as a marine mechanic for Chris Craft and Lombardo's Marine, before working for Delmarva Marine. He eventually became owner of Delmarva Marine, where he worked for 45 years. He was a member of the Salisbury Moose Lodge 654, the Wicomico Yacht Club, Centennial Lodge 221 in Salisbury, American Legion Post 94 in Princess Anne and the Red Men's Lodge in Fruitland.

He is survived by his wife of 64 years, Joanne Coffin; a son, Robert H. Coffin Jr.; a daughter, Cheryl Lynn Mitschke; three grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; a sister, Shirley Dailey; and several nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, William Coffin.

A visitation was held Monday, Aug. 10, 2020, at Short Funeral Home in Delmar. Interment was at Springhill Memory Gardens in Hebron.







