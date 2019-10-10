Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Robert H. Cooley. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Robert H. Cooley of Moreland Hills, Ohio, passed away on Saturday, September 21, 2019 at Mayfield Heights Healthcare. He was a loving husband and father to four daughters.

Robert was born on October 26, 1944 in Durham, NC, MD to Richard and Margaret Cooley. Robert graduated high school in 1962 at The Thacher School in Ojai, CA. He received his Bachelor's Degree in Art from Trinity College, in June, 1966. He joined MCorp in 1982, and rose to the level of Executive Vice President. He played a key role in multiple acquisitions and creating an industry leading Trust Subsidiary. After multiple mergers, Bob was a senior executive in Trust and Investments with the surviving organization, KeyCorp. After leaving KeyCorp in 1996, he was a senior consultant with Antaean Solutions until his retirement in 2008. In that capacity, he worked for a number of large banks using his industry expertise and negotiating skills. On January 23, 1988 he married the love of his life Peggy J. Kane. Robert enjoyed many different sports in his younger years like waterskiing, soccer, horseback riding, and tennis. He loved dancing, reading, working, and traveling to St. Kitts with Peggy every year to relax on the beach. Robert was incredibly well organized, meticulous, knowledgeable, and independent. He had a strong work ethic, high standards, and a good sense of humor, always up for a "jokes on you". He was a very loyal friend and a business mentor to many.

Robert was preceded in death by his loving parents Richard and Margaret Cooley of Princess Anne, MD.

He is survived by his wife Margaret (Peggy) Cooley Ohio; his 4 daughters and 3 son-in-laws: Elizabeth J. Genzel and husband, Robert A. Genzel of Anna, Texas; Jessica C. Russell and husband, Robert J. Russell of Longmont, Colorado; Jennifer C. Ralph and husband Derick R. Ralph of Plano, Texas; Kathrine W. Cooley of Moreland Hills, Ohio; Eight grandchildren: Tori DeLeon, Brody Genzel, Parker Genzel, Meghan Russell, Dayton Ralph, Luke Genzel, Allison Russell, and Landrie Ralph.

We are having Robert's Celebration of Life in Texas on Dec.7th. If you would like to attend the celebration please email

In lieu of flowers people may make donations to the Max Cooley scholarship fund at the Community Foundation of the Eastern Shore at 1324 Belmont Ave., Ste. 401, Salisbury, MD 21804 or donate online at





