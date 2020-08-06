Robert H. Majors, 92

MARDELA SPRINGS - Robert Herman Majors died Tuesday, July 28, 2020, at Baycare Assisted Living in Salisbury. Born in Athol, he was the son of the late William Herman Majors and Mary Bailey Majors.

A U.S. Army veteran, he was a member of Calvary Baptist Tabernacle and a former member and Sunday School teacher at Athol Baptist Church. He was a teacher for the Wicomico County Board of Education for many years, retiring from Wicomico High School. He was also a lifelong farmer.

He is survived by his wife, Mildred Pauline Majors; and a special friend, Jason Chance of Mardela Springs.

A graveside service was held Saturday, Aug. 1, 2020, at Mardela Memorial Cemetery. Arrangements are in the care of Holloway Funeral Home in Salisbury.







