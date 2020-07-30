1/
Robert Howell "Bob" Dixon
Robert H. Dixon, 80
SALISBURY - Robert "Bob" Howell Dixon died at home Sunday, July 19, 2020. Born in Hamlet, N.C., his parents were the late Howell Nathaniel Dixon and Grace Lamont Dixon.
He received a bachelor's in Nuclear Engineering from the University of Tennessee in Knoxville and a master's in Physics from the University of Maryland in College Park. He worked at Naval Research Laboratory in fields such as plasma physics and optical sciences. He retired after 38 years in 2005 and moved to Salisbury.
He is survived by his wife of 55 years, Barbara Holst Dixon; a sister, Diane Weeks of Tullahoma, Tenn.; his children, Jonathan Dixon of Chelmsford, Mass., and Susan Creager of Eden; four grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Kenneth Leighton Dixon.
Memorial services to be announced at a later date. Arrangements are in the care of Holloway Funeral Home in Salisbury.



Published in NewsZapMD on Jul. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
