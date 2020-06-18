SALISBURY - Robert Ira "Bobby" Wells died Monday, May 11, 2020. He was a son of the late Lester and Pearl Wells.
He served in the U.S. Navy from 1954 to 1958. After returning home, he worked at Wayne Pump, Carey Distributors and Herr's Foods.
He is survived by his wife of 43 years, Virgie McGinnis Wells; eight children, Robert Wells, Gregory Wells, Debby Wells, Mary Marton, Alton Wyatt, Mark Wyatt, Sherry Himmler and Catherine Wyatt.; one brother, Richard Wells; 19 grandchildren; and 17 great-grandchildren. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his siblings, Shirley Nicholson, Donna Walker, Madeline Warrington, Neva Pugh, Linda Milliner and Lester Wells.
Celebration of Life service information will be forthcoming.
Published in NewsZapMD on Jun. 18, 2020.