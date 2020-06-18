Robert Ira Wells
1937 - 2020
SALISBURY - Robert Ira "Bobby" Wells died Monday, May 11, 2020. He was a son of the late Lester and Pearl Wells.
He served in the U.S. Navy from 1954 to 1958. After returning home, he worked at Wayne Pump, Carey Distributors and Herr's Foods.
He is survived by his wife of 43 years, Virgie McGinnis Wells; eight children, Robert Wells, Gregory Wells, Debby Wells, Mary Marton, Alton Wyatt, Mark Wyatt, Sherry Himmler and Catherine Wyatt.; one brother, Richard Wells; 19 grandchildren; and 17 great-grandchildren. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his siblings, Shirley Nicholson, Donna Walker, Madeline Warrington, Neva Pugh, Linda Milliner and Lester Wells.
Celebration of Life service information will be forthcoming.


Published in NewsZapMD on Jun. 18, 2020.
2 entries
June 12, 2020
Met Bob many many years ago. What a guy. Most definitely one of the nicest people I ever knew. May God Bless the Wells family at this time of sorrow.
Paul G Williams
Friend
June 11, 2020
My Poppop was a great man. Always loved his family. Always made us laugh and loved teasing the crap out of us. We will always love him and miss him. We will forever hold on to his memories. The love and laughs we shared will get us through. Ill never forget the last few conversations we had while he was in the hospital and the Friday before he passed. He loved his family dearly. He was the best.
Christina Watson
Grandchild
