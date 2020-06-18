My Poppop was a great man. Always loved his family. Always made us laugh and loved teasing the crap out of us. We will always love him and miss him. We will forever hold on to his memories. The love and laughs we shared will get us through. Ill never forget the last few conversations we had while he was in the hospital and the Friday before he passed. He loved his family dearly. He was the best.

Christina Watson

Grandchild