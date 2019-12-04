Guest Book View Sign Service Information Bradshaw & Sons Funeral Home - Crisfield 306 W. Main St. Crisfield , MD 21817 (410)-968-0707 Visitation 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM Swain Memorial U. M. Church Funeral service 2:00 PM Swain Memorial U. M. Church Send Flowers Obituary

Robert J. Parks, Sr., husband of Katie J. Parks, claimed the promise of resurrection on Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019 at his home on Tangier Island.

A lifelong resident of Tangier, he worked as a waterman until retirement at the age of 83. He was awarded with the "Tangier Island Waterman of the Year" award in 2002.

He was a faithful member of Swain Memorial United Methodist Church, the adult Sunday School class and the men's prayer band.

He is survived by his beloved wife of 71 years, Katie; his children, Lula Belle Haynie, Loretta Parks (Bill), all of Tangier, Rev. Robert Parks, Jr.(Susan) of Amherst, Va., and Beth Parks of Salisbury, Md.; his grandchildren, Pam Haynie Crockett, Bill Parks, Jr., Robert Haynie (Lois), Carlton Parks (Glenenise), Emily Wynn (Tyler), and Trey Parks (Kayla); his great-grandchildren, Bradley Parks, Lydia Crockett, CJ Parks, Reagan Haynie, Johnathan Crockett, and Kyle Parks; great-great-grandchild, Brady Parks; the expectant arrival of the seventh great-grandchild, Riley Nicole Parks; and many nieces and nephews.

He was predeceased by his parents, Thomas G. and Ida Belle Parks; son-in-law, Robert W. Haynie; and siblings, Edith Shores, Margaret Dise, Ada Wheatley, Page Parks, and Andrew Parks.

Funeral services were held Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019 at 2 p.m. at Swain Memorial U. M. Church. The Rev. Nona Allen officiated and was assisted by the Rev. Robert J. Parks, Jr. Visitation was Saturday evening from 6-8 p.m. at the church.

Interment followed the funeral service at Sunnyridge Memorial Park in Crisfield, Md.

Arrangements are in the care of Bradshaw & Sons Funeral Home in Crisfield.





