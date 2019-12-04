Robert J. Parks, Sr., husband of Katie J. Parks, claimed the promise of resurrection on Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019 at his home on Tangier Island.
A lifelong resident of Tangier, he worked as a waterman until retirement at the age of 83. He was awarded with the "Tangier Island Waterman of the Year" award in 2002.
He was a faithful member of Swain Memorial United Methodist Church, the adult Sunday School class and the men's prayer band.
He is survived by his beloved wife of 71 years, Katie; his children, Lula Belle Haynie, Loretta Parks (Bill), all of Tangier, Rev. Robert Parks, Jr.(Susan) of Amherst, Va., and Beth Parks of Salisbury, Md.; his grandchildren, Pam Haynie Crockett, Bill Parks, Jr., Robert Haynie (Lois), Carlton Parks (Glenenise), Emily Wynn (Tyler), and Trey Parks (Kayla); his great-grandchildren, Bradley Parks, Lydia Crockett, CJ Parks, Reagan Haynie, Johnathan Crockett, and Kyle Parks; great-great-grandchild, Brady Parks; the expectant arrival of the seventh great-grandchild, Riley Nicole Parks; and many nieces and nephews.
He was predeceased by his parents, Thomas G. and Ida Belle Parks; son-in-law, Robert W. Haynie; and siblings, Edith Shores, Margaret Dise, Ada Wheatley, Page Parks, and Andrew Parks.
Funeral services were held Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019 at 2 p.m. at Swain Memorial U. M. Church. The Rev. Nona Allen officiated and was assisted by the Rev. Robert J. Parks, Jr. Visitation was Saturday evening from 6-8 p.m. at the church.
Interment followed the funeral service at Sunnyridge Memorial Park in Crisfield, Md.
Arrangements are in the care of Bradshaw & Sons Funeral Home in Crisfield.
Published in NewsZapMD on Dec. 4, 2019