HEBRON - Robert Luke Suttmiller died Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019, at his home. Born in Johnstown, Pa., he was the son of the late Charles Suttmiller and Mary Grace Kabler Suttmiller.

He retired in 1999 from Montgomery Ward, after 35 years in management. He was a member of the Catholic Church his entire life, belonging to the Knights of Columbus, and achieving the recognition of a 4th Degree Knight.

He is survived by his wife of 58 years, Rose Marie Costanzo Suttmiller; four children, Karen Seekford, Robert Suttmiller, Kathleen Brenton and Kristine Currie; ten grandchildren; one great-grandchild; and a brother, Jerry Suttmiller. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, James Suttmiller; and a sister, Mary Loretta Hritz.

A memorial service will be held on Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019, at 4 p.m. at the Holloway Funeral Home in Salisbury, with a visitation two hours prior to the service.



