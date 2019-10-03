HEBRON - Robert Luke Suttmiller died Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019, at his home. Born in Johnstown, Pa., he was the son of the late Charles Suttmiller and Mary Grace Kabler Suttmiller.

He retired in 1999 from management at Montgomery Ward in management, after 35 years. He was a member of the Catholic Church, belonging to the Knights of Columbus.

He is survived by his wife of 58 years, Rose Marie Costanzo Suttmiller; four children, Karen Seekford, Robert Suttmiller, Kathleen Brenton and Kristine Currie; 10 grandchildren; one great-grandchild; and a brother, Jerry Suttmiller. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, James Suttmiller; and a sister, Mary Loretta Hritz.

A memorial service was held Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019, at Holloway Funeral Home in Salisbury.



