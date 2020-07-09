1/
Robert L. Tingle
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Robert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Robert L. Tingle, 73
HILTON HEAD, S.C. - Robert L. Tingle died Friday, June 19, 2020, at Hilton Head Hospital. Born in Salisbury, his parents were the late Oliver and Rosa Shockley Tingle.
He attended schools in Wicomico County and graduated from Salisbury University with degrees in English and Elementary education. He received a master's from the University of Maryland in Educational Administration. He was a former teacher at Wicomico County Public Schools, before teaching at Talbot County Public Schools, where he served as an administrator. He was an elementary school and middle principal for many years in Talbot County.
A cremation followed his death. Arrangements are in the care of Island Funeral Home in Hilton Head Island, S.C.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in NewsZapMD on Jul. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Island Funeral Home & Crematory
4 Cardinal Road
Hilton Head Island, SC 29926
(843) 681-4400
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved