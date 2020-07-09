Robert L. Tingle, 73

HILTON HEAD, S.C. - Robert L. Tingle died Friday, June 19, 2020, at Hilton Head Hospital. Born in Salisbury, his parents were the late Oliver and Rosa Shockley Tingle.

He attended schools in Wicomico County and graduated from Salisbury University with degrees in English and Elementary education. He received a master's from the University of Maryland in Educational Administration. He was a former teacher at Wicomico County Public Schools, before teaching at Talbot County Public Schools, where he served as an administrator. He was an elementary school and middle principal for many years in Talbot County.

A cremation followed his death. Arrangements are in the care of Island Funeral Home in Hilton Head Island, S.C.







