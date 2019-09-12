SALISBURY - Robert Lee Dashiell of Hudson, Ohio, formerly of Salisbury, died Monday, Sept. 2, 2019, at his home. Born in Whitehaven, he was the son of the late Andrew Gorman Dashiell and Ella Lee Moore Dashiell.
He served in the U.S. Navy from 1944-1946 on submarines in the Pacific. He worked for Wicomico Motors in Salisbury, until joining the Chrysler Corp. In 1957, he joined Ford Motor Co. as a service instructor at district and national levels in Detroit, Washington, D.C., St. Louis, Richmond, Philadelphia and Atlanta. His home base was the Washington District in Northern Virginia. He retired in 1988, but continued as a technical assistant until 1994. He and his wife moved to Ohio in 2015.
He was a former member of St. Francis de Sales Catholic Church in Salisbury, a former officer of the Nutter's Crossing Homeowners Association and Senior Men's Golf Association, the Happy Timers, and the Elks Lodge No. 817.
He is survived by his wife of 37 years, Christine Polimeni Dashiell; four sons, Robert Woods Dashiell of Southport, N.C., Charles Lee Dashiell of Alexandria, Va., John Glenn Dashiell of Hoschton, Ga., and Andrew Scott Dashiell of Vancouver, Wash.; five grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; and a special friend, Julie Kwasnik. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Mary Jane Kee; and a brother, Murrell Dashiell.
A funeral service was held Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, at the Holloway Funeral Home in Salisbury. Interment with military honors was at St. Stephens Cemetery Park in Delmar.
Published in NewsZapMD on Sept. 12, 2019