Robert L. Fortt, 62

MARDELA SPRINGS - Robert Lee Fortt died Monday, July 20, 2020. He was the son of the late Sarah Elizabeth Fortt.

He held employment at Perdue Farms in Salisbury and attended AUMP Mount Pleasant Church.

He is survived by his brothers, Douglas Edward, LeRoy and Alex Jerome Fortt; a cousin, Erica Nichols; and a best friend, Vanessa Gattis.

A Celebration of Life will be held Friday, July 31, 2020, at 11 a.m., at Bennie Smith Life Celebration Center in Salisbury.







