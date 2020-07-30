1/
Robert Lee Fortt
{ "" }
Robert L. Fortt, 62
MARDELA SPRINGS - Robert Lee Fortt died Monday, July 20, 2020. He was the son of the late Sarah Elizabeth Fortt.
He held employment at Perdue Farms in Salisbury and attended AUMP Mount Pleasant Church.
He is survived by his brothers, Douglas Edward, LeRoy and Alex Jerome Fortt; a cousin, Erica Nichols; and a best friend, Vanessa Gattis.
A Celebration of Life will be held Friday, July 31, 2020, at 11 a.m., at Bennie Smith Life Celebration Center in Salisbury.



Published in NewsZapMD on Jul. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
31
Service
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Bennie Smith Life Celebration Center
JUL
31
Celebration of Life
11:00 AM
Bennie Smith Life Celebration Center
Funeral services provided by
Bennie Smith Funeral Homes
917 West Isabella Street
Salisbury, MD 21801
(410) 546-0626
July 22, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
From the Staff of Bennie Smith Funeral Home
