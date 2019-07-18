SALISBURY - Robert "Bob" Inman McKenney died Tuesday, July 9, 2019, at his home, surrounded by his family. Born in Baltimore, he was the son of the late John and Bessie Frith McKenney.
He served in the U.S. Navy during World War II as a Coxswain on the USS Chepachet AO 78. He worked as a Construction Supervisor for Henry A. Knott Construction, Charles Brohawn Construction and M. Nelson Barnes Construction, until his retirement. He was a member of the Salisbury Elks Lodge No. 817 and American Legion Post No. 64.
He is survived by his wife of 68 years, Alice "Jean" Eugenia McKenney; five children, Linda Heubeck of Baltimore, Jo-Ann Lewis of Nanticoke, William "Billy" McKenney of Newark, Md., Juliane McKenney of Tyaskin and Diane McKenney of Salisbury; nine grandchildren; six great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a son, Robert Michael McKenney; three brothers, John, William and James McKenney; and a sister, Bessie Burnham.
A funeral service was held Monday, July 15, 2019, at Holloway Funeral Home in Salisbury. Burial was in the Maryland Eastern Shore Veterans Cemetery in Hurlock.
