1/
Robert N. "Jim" Murphy Sr.
1932 - 2020
Robert N. Murphy, 88
FRUITLAND - Robert N. "Jim" Murphy Sr., died Wednesday, June 24, 2020 at his home. Born in Cambridge, he was the son of the late Addison Haddaway Murphy and Beatrice Richardson Murphy.
For many years he worked for IA Construction Co. as a heavy equipment operator, building roads for airports and housing developments.
He is survived by his special friend, Maria "Rocki" Kelly; two sons, Robert Norris Murphy Jr. of Laurel and Richard Brent Murphy of Salisbury; two daughters, Deborah Lynn Rathel of Hebron and Kathy Ann Murphy of Baltimore; three grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; a brother, Gene Wayne Murphy of Cambridge; a sister, Clarabelle Edge of Cambridge; and several nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two sisters, Lois Hurley and Katherine Hughes; and three brothers, Donald Lee Murphy, Melvin Murphy and Kenneth Grant Murphy.
Funeral services will be private. Arrangements are in the care of Zeller Funeral Home in Salisbury.



Published in NewsZapMD on Jul. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Zeller Funeral Home
1212 Old Ocean City Rd
Salisbury, MD 21804
(410) 749-5206
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

3 entries
July 1, 2020
May your hearts soon be filled with wonderful memories of joyful times together as you celebrate a life well lived.
George & Betty Turner
Coworker
June 28, 2020
He taught alot of so much and was a good man prayers to all of his family and friends
Kevin Taylor
Friend
June 28, 2020
Working with Jim over the years was a great learning experience and also a great friendship .Like others that we work with he will missed ,but not forgotten. Steve Morris.
Steven Morris
Coworker
