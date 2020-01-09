EDEN - Robert R. Banks, Jr. died Wednesday, Dec. 25, 2019, at Berlin Nursing Home in Berlin. Born in Salisbury, he was the son of the late Robert R. Banks Sr. and Dorothy Anna Banks.
He served in the U.S. Air Force.
He is survived by four sons, Robert R. Banks III, David Stone, Michael Stone and Guy Banks; his companion, Virginia Parks; a host of grandchildren and great-grandchildren; and several nephews and nieces. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Dottie Mae Banks; two daughters, Elva Sarah Banks Bloxom and Barbara Jean Banks; a brother, St. Claire Banks; and four sisters, Mary Richardson, Roberta Bishop, Bernice Fallen and Vera Farrington.
A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020, at Lewis N. Watson Funeral Home. Friends may call from 10 to 11 a.m. Interment will be held at Eastern Shore Veterans Cemetery near Hurlock.
