Robert Seaton, 80

POWELLVILLE - Robert "Bobby" Seaton died Friday, Aug. 21, 2020, at Coastal Hospice At The Lake in Salisbury. Born in Colliers, W.Va., he was the son of the late Archie Carson Seaton and Florence Beatty Seaton.

A 1957 graduate of Wicomico High School, he was a master carpenter and a master Mason. He was a life member of Powellville Volunteer Company, a member of the Powellville Ruritan for 35 years and a member of the Powellville United Methodist Church.

He is survived by his wife of 63 years, Pearl Seaton; his children, Robert Allen Seaton of Fruitland and Sandra "Sandy" Lee Seaton; a grand-daughter; three great-grandchildren; his brothers, Jack Seaton, Jerry Seaton and Ralph Seaton; and several nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, he was proceeded in death by his brothers, Donald, Gale and Charles Seaton.

A graveside service was held Wednesday, Aug. 26, 2020, at Pittsville Cemetery. Arrangements are in the care of the Burbage Funeral Home in Berlin.







