1/
Robert Seaton
1939 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Robert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Robert Seaton, 80
POWELLVILLE - Robert "Bobby" Seaton died Friday, Aug. 21, 2020, at Coastal Hospice At The Lake in Salisbury. Born in Colliers, W.Va., he was the son of the late Archie Carson Seaton and Florence Beatty Seaton.
A 1957 graduate of Wicomico High School, he was a master carpenter and a master Mason. He was a life member of Powellville Volunteer Company, a member of the Powellville Ruritan for 35 years and a member of the Powellville United Methodist Church.
He is survived by his wife of 63 years, Pearl Seaton; his children, Robert Allen Seaton of Fruitland and Sandra "Sandy" Lee Seaton; a grand-daughter; three great-grandchildren; his brothers, Jack Seaton, Jerry Seaton and Ralph Seaton; and several nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, he was proceeded in death by his brothers, Donald, Gale and Charles Seaton.
A graveside service was held Wednesday, Aug. 26, 2020, at Pittsville Cemetery. Arrangements are in the care of the Burbage Funeral Home in Berlin.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in NewsZapMD on Sep. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
26
Graveside service
01:00 PM
Pittsville Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Burbage Funeral Home - Berlin, MD - Berlin
108 William Street
Berlin, MD 21811
(410) 641-2111
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

8 entries
August 26, 2020
Rest in peace, Bobby........
Randy Gravenor
August 26, 2020
So sorry for your loss. My thoughts and prayers are with Ms. Pearl and the family. Bobby always had a smile on his face and was quite the jokester. He always tried to sneak my dessert from me at the Ruritan meetings. We will all miss him very much. May you find peace and comfort in your memories.
Diana Green
August 26, 2020
As the days and weeks pass, and as you return to life's routine, may you continue to feel comforted by the love and support of family and friends.
Priscilla Nock
Friend
August 26, 2020
Bobby, you leave us with a lot of wonderful memories. We will miss you at our future reumions.l
Sandy, our thoughts and prayers are with you.
Major & Doris Marshall Bailey

Major & Doris Marshall Bailey
Classmate
August 25, 2020
He was a great uncle he always had away of mAking u smile no matter wat. Miss u,an God has u in his home,now
Brenda joseph
Family
August 25, 2020
Bobby and I went to high school together, class of 57. Bobby was always a kind person even as a 16 year old
Don Messick
Friend
August 25, 2020
Allen, Tammy and Family:
So very sorry for the loss of your dad and may God give you peace in knowing he is singing with the angels now. May God Bless You and Yours during this very sad time. Love you.
Aunt Shirley Church
Shirley Church
Family
August 25, 2020
I am so sorry to hear of Uncle Bobby's passing. Please know that you and your family are in my thoughts.
Jessica Moran (Riddleberger)
Family
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved