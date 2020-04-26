DELMAR - Robert Linwood Van Swaringen, Jr. died Saturday, April 11, 2020, at his home. Born in Washington D.C., he was the son of the late Robert Linwood Van Swaringen Sr. and Doris Butler Van Swaringen.

A member of Zion United Methodist Church in Salisbury, he had worked in Food Sales for the past 20 years for EMD Sales.

He is survived by his wife of 14 years, Katherine "Kate" Stafford Van Swaringen; two sons, Chad Gordy of Salisbury and Josh Gordy of Delmar; two daughters, Kelly Suddith of Annapolis and Kim Frechetti of California; six sisters, Susan Morrall and Judy Dillon, both of Denton, Roberta Swanhart of New Mexico, Denise Busby of Tennessee, Schatzie Key of Kent Island and Alice Van Swaringen of Texas; two brothers, Billy Van Swaringen of Arizona and Jeff Van Swaringen of Tennessee; two grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.

The family will conduct private services at Springhill Memory Gardens. Arrangements are in the care of Holloway Funeral Home in Salisbury.



