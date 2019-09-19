SALISBURY - Robert Winfield Shuck died Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2019, at Coastal Hospice At The Lake. Born in Washington, D.C., he was the son of the late Joseph David Shuck Sr. and Margaret C. DeMichele Troiano; and stepson of the late Robert Troiano.

He was a member of St. Francis de Sales Catholic Church and the Tri State Corvette Club on Delmarva. He had worked as a Sales Manager in the auto industry in Pennsylvania.

He is survived by his wife of 26 years, Regina Marie Colameco Shuck; a son, Michael Robert Shuck of York, Pa.; two grandchildren; a brother, J. David Shuck Jr. of St. George, Utah; three sisters, Donna Marie Robinson of Wallingford, Pa., Peggy Ann Barley of Salisbury and Sandra Angello of Eden; and several nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Kathleen Quinn of Claymont, Del.

A Celebration of Life was held Wednesday, Sept. 18, 2019, at Holloway Funeral Home in Salisbury.



