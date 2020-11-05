Roena Jones Hardy, 86

SALISBURY - Roena Jones Hardy died Friday, Oct. 23, 2020, after a brief illness. Raised in Waitsfield, Vt., her parents were the late Earl and Harriet Jones.

She attended the University of Vermont, where she received her a bachelor's in Home Economics. She attended Asbury United Methodist Church in Mount Vernon and in later years attended Fruitland Christian Church. She was a member of the Delmarva Campers Club.

She is survived by her husband of 66 years, Richard Hardy; two children, Steve Hardy of Pittsburgh, Pa., and Hazel Beauchamp of Salisbury; two grandchildren; her sisters, Lois Jones and Ann Ingalls; and several nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Myron Jones.

A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, at Fruitland Christian Church in Fruitland, with a visitation from noon to 1 p.m. and the service beginning at 1 p.m. Arrangements are in the care of Holloway Funeral Home in Salisbury.







