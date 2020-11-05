1/
Roena Jones Hardy
Roena Jones Hardy, 86
SALISBURY - Roena Jones Hardy died Friday, Oct. 23, 2020, after a brief illness. Raised in Waitsfield, Vt., her parents were the late Earl and Harriet Jones.
She attended the University of Vermont, where she received her a bachelor's in Home Economics. She attended Asbury United Methodist Church in Mount Vernon and in later years attended Fruitland Christian Church. She was a member of the Delmarva Campers Club.
She is survived by her husband of 66 years, Richard Hardy; two children, Steve Hardy of Pittsburgh, Pa., and Hazel Beauchamp of Salisbury; two grandchildren; her sisters, Lois Jones and Ann Ingalls; and several nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Myron Jones.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, at Fruitland Christian Church in Fruitland, with a visitation from noon to 1 p.m. and the service beginning at 1 p.m. Arrangements are in the care of Holloway Funeral Home in Salisbury.



Published in NewsZapMD on Nov. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
7
Visitation
12:00 - 01:00 PM
NOV
7
Service
01:00 PM
Funeral services provided by
Holloway Funeral Home
501 Snow Hill Road
Salisbury, MD 21804
(410) 742-5141
November 1, 2020
We met Roena 20+ years ago when we first moved to Mount Vernon. Very nice person, She and Dick were very active and community minded, always ready to help and share their knowledge. She will be missed. Our condolences to Dick and family.
Bill & Dawn Neville
Friend
October 30, 2020
Mr. Richard, Hazel & Steve,

This is heartbreaking? I am so sorry!! Glad we were blessed to see her & Mr. Richard in July at Mom's service. Lots of wonderful memories growing up in the camper's club! And holiday parties. She was a very talented seamstress and just the sweetest women. My sincere condolences.
Take care and God Bless!
Prayers,
Darlene
Darlene Wodkins
Friend
