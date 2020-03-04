CAMBRIDGE - Roger "Bull" Bloodsworth, Jr. passed away on Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020 at Mallard Bay Care Center. He was born in Wingate on Dec. 7, 1948 and was a son of the late Roger W. Bloodsworth, Sr. and Mary Parks Bloodsworth.

Mr. Bloodsworth attended schools in South Dorchester. On Aug. 7, 1972, he married the former Linda Hurley, who passed away on June 21, 2019. He was a mechanic and enjoyed working on antique cars and going to car shows.

He is survived by a son, Joe Bloodsworth and his wife Jesa; two grandchildren, Emily and Rose Bloodsworth; a brother, Michael Bloodsworth; and three sisters, Sharon Paul, Lorraine Bloodsworth and Janice Wilson; and several nieces and nephews.

A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, March 7, 2020 at 2 p.m. at Church of the Nazarene in Cambridge with Rev. Richard Prahl and Rev. Steve Bloodsworth officiating. Family will receive friends one hour prior to the service.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the Church of the Nazarene, 97 Sandy Hill Road, Cambridge, MD 21613 or to a .



