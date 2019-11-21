SALISBURY - Roger Dale Rose died Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2019, at Coastal Hospice At The Lake in Salisbury. Born in Baltimore, he was the son of the late Norman P. Rose and Beverly McVey Kontos.
He worked as a sales associate for Walmart in Rehoboth Beach and Sam's Club in Salisbury.
He is survived by his sister, Mary F. Werner of Sharptown; and his nephew, Anthony Werner of Delmar.
Services will be private. Arrangements are in the care of Short Funeral Home in Delmar.
Published in NewsZapMD on Nov. 21, 2019