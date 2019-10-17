SALISBURY - Roger Eugene Gross died Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2019, at Coastal Hospice At The Lake. Born in Russell County, Va., he was the son of the late Ishaval and Leona Gross.
He served in the U.S. Army and was a self-employed diesel mechanic.
He is survived by his wife of 61 years, Frances E. Gross; three children, Roger J. "RJ" Gross, Alice Faye Unkerfer and Tina Gross; 10 grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren; four brothers, Cecil Gross, Daniel Gross, Ralph Gross and Tommy Miller; two sisters, Nancy Munn and Donna Lewis; and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by a brother, Freddy Gross.
A funeral service was held Monday, Oct. 14, 2019, at Bounds Funeral Home in Salisbury. Interment with military honors followed in Springhill Memory Gardens.
