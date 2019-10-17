Roger E. Gross (1938 - 2019)
  • "May the family's memories of Mr. Gross serve to comfort all..."
    - Chris Hitch
Service Information
Bounds Funeral Home
705 E MAIN ST
Salisbury, MD
21804
(410)-749-3281
Visitation
Monday, Oct. 14, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Bounds Funeral Home
705 E MAIN ST
Salisbury, MD 21804
Funeral service
Monday, Oct. 14, 2019
11:00 AM
Bounds Funeral Home
705 E MAIN ST
Salisbury, MD 21804
Obituary
SALISBURY - Roger Eugene Gross died Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2019, at Coastal Hospice At The Lake. Born in Russell County, Va., he was the son of the late Ishaval and Leona Gross.
He served in the U.S. Army and was a self-employed diesel mechanic.
He is survived by his wife of 61 years, Frances E. Gross; three children, Roger J. "RJ" Gross, Alice Faye Unkerfer and Tina Gross; 10 grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren; four brothers, Cecil Gross, Daniel Gross, Ralph Gross and Tommy Miller; two sisters, Nancy Munn and Donna Lewis; and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by a brother, Freddy Gross.
A funeral service was held Monday, Oct. 14, 2019, at Bounds Funeral Home in Salisbury. Interment with military honors followed in Springhill Memory Gardens.
Published in NewsZapMD on Oct. 17, 2019
Salisbury, MD
