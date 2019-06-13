EDEN - Roger Lee Gross died Saturday, June 8, 2019, at Coastal Hospice At The Lake. Born in Richlands, Va., he was the son of Hazel Gross and the late Robert Gross.
He worked as a supervisor for Perdue for 21 years.
In addition to his mother, he is survived by his wife of 45 years, Nancy K. Gross; three children, Charlie A. "Tony" Shepard Jr., Robert J. Gross and Crystal D. Gross; seven grandchildren; two sisters, Barbara McRobie and Brenda Thomas; a brother, Robert Gross Jr.; and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by two sisters, Pat Sorrow and Debbie Holt.
A funeral service was held Wednesday, June 12, 2019, at Bounds Funeral Home in Salisbury. Interment was in Springhill Memory Gardens.
