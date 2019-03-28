EDEN - Roger Lee Wirt died Thursday, March 7, 2019, at his home. Born in Salisbury, he was the son of the late Luea W. and Rachael McDaniel Wirt.
He was a truck driver for Perdue Farms and a member of the Sheriff's Association.
He is survived by his brother, Jeffrey Wirt of Salisbury; a sister-in-law; and a nephew. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Clifton W. Wirt Sr.
A memorial service was held Saturday, March 23, 2019, at Hinman Funeral Home in Princess Anne.
Hinman Funeral Home
11673 Somerset Ave
Princess Anne, MD 21853
(410) 651-0990
Published in NewsZapMD on Mar. 28, 2019