Roger W. Chase, 85

CAMBRIDGE - Roger W. Chase passed away on Wednesday, October 7, 2020 at UMSMC at Dorchester. He was born in Reid's Grove on February 5, 1935 and was a son of the late Sidney and Amelia Stokes Chase.

He graduated from Cambridge High School class of 1954. On December 21, 1956, he married the former Arline Adkins. Mr. Chase served in the Army National Guard. He worked for two different beer distributors G&G and JC Dodd. Mr. Chase enjoyed playing and singing country and bluegrass music. He was a member of the First Baptist Church, past member of the Beagle Club and the Cambridge Moose Lodge.

He is survived by his wife, Arline Chase of Cambridge; a son, Sidney Richard Chase (Kathy Walker) of Vienna; and several cousins.

Besides his parents; Mr. Chase was preceded in death by a son, Roger David Chase; and a sister, Hilda Hill.

A graveside service will be held on Wednesday, October 14, 2020 at 2 pm at East New Market Cemetery with Rev. A. Delmer Willey, Jr. officiating. Memorial contributions can be made to the Disabled American Veterans, 1722 First St. #210, Washington DC 20421. Arrangements are in the care of the Thomas Funeral Home, P.A. in Cambridge. Face mask and social distancing is required.







