Ronald E. Briddell
Ronald E. Briddell, 60
SALISBURY - Ronald E. Briddell died Wednesday, Sept. 16, 2020, at his residence, surrounded by his family. He was the son of Elizabeth Briddell and the late Raymond Wilson.
He graduated from Wicomico Senior High School in 1980 and worked for many years at TidalHealth Peninsula Regional in Salisbury.
In addition to his mother, he is survived by a stepmother, Joyce Wilson of Salisbury; one brother, Stephen Briddell of Salisbury; two sisters, Terry Briddell and Nina Wilson, both of Salisbury; and three nieces. In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by a sister, Stephanie Briddell.
No formal services are scheduled at this time.



Published in NewsZapMD on Oct. 8, 2020.
October 2, 2020
REST IN PEACE RONNIE. YOU WILL BE MISSED
Keith Lightfoot
Friend
