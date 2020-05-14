Ronald E. Collins
SEAFORD - Ronald E. Collins died Saturday, May 2, 2020, at his home. Born in Seaford, he was a son of the late Douglas Elliott Collins and Alma B. Collins Miller.
He spent his younger years in Sharptown and graduated from Mardela High School with the Class of 1975. In his early years he attended Asbury United Methodist Church in Sharptown. He served in the U.S. Navy for 10 years, working as a radar technician and as a contractor with NASA and NOAA in Wallops Island.
He is survived by his wife, Mary Lynn Collins; a son, Paul Collins of Georgia; stepsons, Stephen Kirby of Maryland, John Kirby of Vermont, Charles Kirby of Maryland and Scott Kirby of Seaford; six grandchildren; brothers, David Collins and Donald Collins, all of Sharptown; a sister, Ruth Daisey of Selbyville; and several nieces and nephews.
Services and a Celebration of Life for family and friends will be held at a later date. Arrangements are in the care of Short Funeral Home in Delmar.


Published in NewsZapMD on May 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Service
Celebration of Life
Funeral services provided by
Short Funeral Home
13 E. Grove Street
Delmar, DE 19940
