1/
Ronald G. "Tuffy" Rhodes
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Ronald's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Ronald G. Rhodes, 75
LAUREL - Ronald G. "Tuffy" Rhodes died Tuesday, July 14, 2020, at his home, surrounded by family. Born in Delmar, he was a son of the late Wilson "Bud" Rhodes and Kathryn Dickerson Rhodes.
He graduated in 1964 from Delmar High School and served as a medic in the U.S. Army. He retired in 2001 after 37 years of service as a maintenance engineer at DuPont Co. in Seaford.
He is survived by his wife of 19 years, Beverly Austin Rhodes; children, Dawn Greenwalt, Dale Rhodes, Andrew Rhodes and Nicki Melvin; nine grandchildren; a brother, Jack Rhodes; a sister, Carrie Mae Whaley; and many nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by brothers, Frank, Robert and Marshall Rhodes.
A visitation for family and friends was held Tuesday, July 21, 2020, at Short Funeral Home in Delmar.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in NewsZapMD on Jul. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
21
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Short Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Short Funeral Home
13 E. Grove Street
Delmar, DE 19940
302-846-2525
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved