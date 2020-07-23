Ronald G. Rhodes, 75

LAUREL - Ronald G. "Tuffy" Rhodes died Tuesday, July 14, 2020, at his home, surrounded by family. Born in Delmar, he was a son of the late Wilson "Bud" Rhodes and Kathryn Dickerson Rhodes.

He graduated in 1964 from Delmar High School and served as a medic in the U.S. Army. He retired in 2001 after 37 years of service as a maintenance engineer at DuPont Co. in Seaford.

He is survived by his wife of 19 years, Beverly Austin Rhodes; children, Dawn Greenwalt, Dale Rhodes, Andrew Rhodes and Nicki Melvin; nine grandchildren; a brother, Jack Rhodes; a sister, Carrie Mae Whaley; and many nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by brothers, Frank, Robert and Marshall Rhodes.

A visitation for family and friends was held Tuesday, July 21, 2020, at Short Funeral Home in Delmar.







