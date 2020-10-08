1/
Ronald J. Johnson
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Ronald's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Ronald J. Johnson, 71
SALISBURY - Ronald "Ronnie" James Johnson died Wednesday, Sept. 23, 2020, at TidalHealth Peninsula Regional in Salisbury. Born in Somerset County, he was the son of Olivia Doane of Princess Anne and Matthew Wharton of Hebron. He was raised by Mr. and Mrs. Alfred Johnson, who later adopted him.
He was educated in Somerset public schools and received his high school diploma from Job Corp. He was a member of St. Mark United Methodist Church in Oaksville, Md. Most recently, he worked for Pohanka Mercedes as a valet.
He is survived by his siblings, Garthenia "Cookie" Hamm, Ethel J. Nutter of Hebron, Jerome Morris of Lincoln, Del., Sheila Kilgoe of Salisbury, and Tina Lockhart of San Antonio, Texas; his foster siblings, the Rev. Dr. Amaziah Harper, George Corbin and Tibola Jones; and his three daughters, Michelle Mason of Waldorf, Md., Linda Mitchell of Easton and Edwina Mitchell of Hebron; and several nieces and nephews.
No services are scheduled. Arrangements are in the care of Jolley Memorial Chapel in Salisbury.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in NewsZapMD on Oct. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Jolley Memorial Chapel
1213 Jersey Road
Salisbury, MD 21801
(410) 749-6461
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
October 1, 2020
Exquisite Tribute Standing Spray
Send Flowers and Gifts
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Michelle Mitchell
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved