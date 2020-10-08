Ronald J. Johnson, 71

SALISBURY - Ronald "Ronnie" James Johnson died Wednesday, Sept. 23, 2020, at TidalHealth Peninsula Regional in Salisbury. Born in Somerset County, he was the son of Olivia Doane of Princess Anne and Matthew Wharton of Hebron. He was raised by Mr. and Mrs. Alfred Johnson, who later adopted him.

He was educated in Somerset public schools and received his high school diploma from Job Corp. He was a member of St. Mark United Methodist Church in Oaksville, Md. Most recently, he worked for Pohanka Mercedes as a valet.

He is survived by his siblings, Garthenia "Cookie" Hamm, Ethel J. Nutter of Hebron, Jerome Morris of Lincoln, Del., Sheila Kilgoe of Salisbury, and Tina Lockhart of San Antonio, Texas; his foster siblings, the Rev. Dr. Amaziah Harper, George Corbin and Tibola Jones; and his three daughters, Michelle Mason of Waldorf, Md., Linda Mitchell of Easton and Edwina Mitchell of Hebron; and several nieces and nephews.

No services are scheduled. Arrangements are in the care of Jolley Memorial Chapel in Salisbury.







