Ronald K. Hurley, 79

CAMBRIDGE - Ronald K. Hurley passed away on Friday, October 30, 2020 at his home. He was born in Dorchester County on October 28, 1941 and was a son of the late John K. and Viola Richardson Hurley.

Mr. Hurley graduated from Cambridge High School class of 1960. On June 22, 1959, he married the former Patricia Wheedleton, who passed away a few hours later on October 31, 2020 at UMSMC at Easton. Mr. Hurley owned and operated Hurley's Mobile Mechanical Services and also loved operating buses as a motor coach operator. He was a member of the First Baptist Church in Cambridge.

He is survived by a sister in law, Nellie Wheedleton of Cambridge; and several other family members. Besides his parents and his wife, Mr. Hurley was preceded in death by a daughter, Amy Beth Hurley; a son, John K. Hurley; and a brother and sister in law, John R. and Clara Hurley.

A walk through visitation will be held on Wednesday, November 11, 2020 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the First Baptist Church, 501 Glenburn Avenue, Cambridge, MD 21613, followed by a graveside service at 1 p.m. at Dorchester Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the First Baptist Church, 501 Glenburn Avenue, Cambridge, MD 21613. Face mask and social distancing is required.

Arrangements are in the care of the Thomas Funeral Home, P.A. in Cambridge.







