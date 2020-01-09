SALISBURY - Ronnie Lee Bounds died Friday, Dec. 27, 2019, at Coastal Hospice At The Lake in Salisbury. Born in Salisbury, he was the son of the late Homer Bounds Sr. and Ella Collier Bounds Johnson.
He served in the U.S. Army. He worked as a school bus contractor for Wicomico County. He was a member of Veterans of Foreign Wars.
He is survived by his wife, Wanda Bounds; one son, Ronnie C. Bounds; one brother, Homer Bounds Jr.; one sister, Clara Mae Bright; and several nieces and nephews.
A funeral service was held Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020, at First Baptist Church in Salisbury. Interment was at Eastern Shore Veterans Cemetery in Hurlock.
Arrangements are in the care of Lewis N. Watson Funeral Home in Salisbury.
Published in NewsZapMD on Jan. 9, 2020