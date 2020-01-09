Ronnie L. Bounds

  • "One of kind a friend too know I will miss him may God bless..."
    - Clarence Smtty/ Smith
  • "Rest among the Angels cousin."
    - Jean Hutley
  • "Rest in paradise my friend /cousin will be truly missed...."
    - Art Lawrence
  • "I worked for Ronnie, I drove his school bus. It was a great..."
    - Sam Cook Sr.
  • "He was a good man, someone who was always nice to be..."
    - Keith Dashield
Service Information
Lewis N. Watson Funeral Home, P.A. - Salisbury
1618 West Road
Salisbury, MD
21801
(410)-546-6937
Viewing
Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020
2:30 PM
First Baptist Church
Salisbury, MD
Funeral service
Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020
3:30 PM
First Baptist Church
Salisbury, MD
Obituary
SALISBURY - Ronnie Lee Bounds died Friday, Dec. 27, 2019, at Coastal Hospice At The Lake in Salisbury. Born in Salisbury, he was the son of the late Homer Bounds Sr. and Ella Collier Bounds Johnson.
He served in the U.S. Army. He worked as a school bus contractor for Wicomico County. He was a member of Veterans of Foreign Wars.
He is survived by his wife, Wanda Bounds; one son, Ronnie C. Bounds; one brother, Homer Bounds Jr.; one sister, Clara Mae Bright; and several nieces and nephews.
A funeral service was held Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020, at First Baptist Church in Salisbury. Interment was at Eastern Shore Veterans Cemetery in Hurlock.
Arrangements are in the care of Lewis N. Watson Funeral Home in Salisbury.
Published in NewsZapMD on Jan. 9, 2020
bullet U.S. Army
