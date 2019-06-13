Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ronnie Lee Coulbourne. View Sign Service Information Bradshaw & Sons Funeral Home - Crisfield 306 W. Main St. Crisfield , MD 21817 (410)-968-0707 Send Flowers Obituary

CRISFIELD - Ronnie Lee Coulbourne of Crisfield and formerly of Tangier for 17 years, died Monday, June 4, 2018.

Born in Crisfield July 20, 1960, he was a son of Robert Grayson "Bobby" Coulbourne of Marion Station and Lorraine White Landon of Crisfield.

He was a tug boat mate and waterman who loved being on the water. He enjoyed fishing, crabbing, and being outside. He attended Living Hope Ministries of the Eastern Shore in Marion Station.

He is survived by his father and step-mother, Bobby and Earlene Coulbourne of Marion Station; his mother, Lorraine Landon of Crisfield; two sons, Jamie Coulbourne of Crisfield and Randy Coulbourne and fiancé Paige Ford of Mt. Vernon; brother and sister-in-law, Donald and Lynette Coulbourne of Crisfield; sister and brother-in-law, Lori and Rev. Elwood Lee of Dudley, N.C.; and several nieces, nephews, and cousins.

He was preceded in death by his step-father, Richard "Grinder" Landon; and his grandparents, Grayson and Edna Coulbourne and Clinton and Edna White.

Funeral services were Friday, June 8, 2018 at 2 p.m. at Living Hope Ministries in Marion Station where a viewing was one hour prior. Rev. LeBron Palmer and Rev. Elwood Lee officiated. Interment followed in Sunnyridge Memorial Park.

In lieu of flowers, donations to help the family with final expenses are requested to be sent to Bradshaw & Sons Funeral Home, 306 W. Main Street, Crisfield, MD 21817.

To send condolences, please visit





